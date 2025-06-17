Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2917407https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-weather-turns-pleasant-red-alert-for-rainfall-in-karnataka-bengal-2917407.html
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi Weather Turns Pleasant; Red Alert For Rainfall In Karnataka, Bengal

The weather department said that the light to moderate rain with hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by gusty winds is likely to be observed in Delhi.

|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Weather Turns Pleasant; Red Alert For Rainfall In Karnataka, Bengal Image: ANI

After the scorching heat, India received a sudden weather change with a temperature dip. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert on Tuesday afternoon, predicting light to moderate rainfall in several regions, with heavy rainfall expected in isolated areas of Bihar, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.

For the national capital, the weather department said that radar observations suggest that light to moderate rain with hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by gusty winds is likely to be observed.

The department stated that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced, covering additional areas including the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and parts of Bihar.

Karnataka weather update

IMD Forecast For South Karnataka: The department said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to take place over the area of South Karnataka.

While, light to moderate rain is likely to take place in many places including Tumakuru, Ballari, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Kolar, Mandya Chamarajanagar, Davangere and districts.

Whether Forecast For North Karnataka: As per the IMD, Heavy rain with sustained wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Belagavi district. While, districts including Bidar, Bagalkot, Koppal, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Dharwad, Haveri and Yadgir are likely to observe Light to moderate rain.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK