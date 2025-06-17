Delhi Weather Turns Pleasant; Red Alert For Rainfall In Karnataka, Bengal

After the scorching heat, India received a sudden weather change with a temperature dip. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert on Tuesday afternoon, predicting light to moderate rainfall in several regions, with heavy rainfall expected in isolated areas of Bihar, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.

For the national capital, the weather department said that radar observations suggest that light to moderate rain with hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by gusty winds is likely to be observed.

The department stated that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced, covering additional areas including the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and parts of Bihar.

Karnataka weather update

IMD Forecast For South Karnataka: The department said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to take place over the area of South Karnataka.

While, light to moderate rain is likely to take place in many places including Tumakuru, Ballari, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Kolar, Mandya Chamarajanagar, Davangere and districts.

Whether Forecast For North Karnataka: As per the IMD, Heavy rain with sustained wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Belagavi district. While, districts including Bidar, Bagalkot, Koppal, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Dharwad, Haveri and Yadgir are likely to observe Light to moderate rain.