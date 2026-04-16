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NewsIndiaDelhi heatwave: Temperatures reach over 40°C and it feels like summer is here again | Check IMD latest forecast
DELHI TEMPERATURE TODAY

Delhi heatwave: Temperatures reach over 40°C and it feels like summer is here again | Check IMD latest forecast

Delhi is experiencing a heat dome as temperatures rise above 40°C. Check the IMD 5-day forecast for April 16-20, 2026, and learn essential health tips to stay safe during this sudden heatwave surge.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi heatwave: Temperatures reach over 40°C and it feels like summer is here again | Check IMD latest forecastA woman covers her head to shield herself from the scorching heat at Kartavya Path on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

After a brief period of pleasant weather, Delhi is now experiencing an extreme increase in heat. According to the IMD, many locations in Delhi have officially recorded temperatures higher than 40°C, confirming the official beginning of summer.

After an early morning low of 26°C on Thursday, which provided some relief from the heat, it was quickly followed up by daytime heating that has caused that relief to disappear during what has been mostly cloudy days.

Temperatures will continue to rise

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The IMD forecasts that maximum temperatures will range from 39°C to 41°C this weekend, with all of these temperatures being significantly warmer than the past week's below normal (due to rainfall and western disturbances).

IMD 5-day outlook for Delhi:

  • 16 April: Mostly cloudy; high 39°C, low 26°C.
  • 17 April: Partly cloudy; high 41°C, low 23°C.
  • 18 April: Clear most of the day and cloudy late in the day; high 41°C, low 21°C.
  • 19 April: Partly cloudy; high 41°C, low 22°C.
  • 20 April: Mostly clear; high 40°C, low 21°C.

Heat wave advisories are declared when the air temperature exceeds 4.5 degrees C (8 degrees F) of the normal value. However, the trend at present is WAY above what we would expect it to be for this time of year.

Health advisory for people

With temperatures being 40 degrees C (104 degrees F), health experts and the IMD are advising residents of Delhi to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Avoid sun during peak: Limit outdoor activities between noon and 4:00 p.m. when sun exposure is at its highest.

Maintain hydration: Drink plenty of water and electrolyte-replenishing fluids at all times, even when you are not thirsty.

Use electronic tools (applications) to track weather and traffic: Delhi residents should use applications such as the mParivahan and weather apps to monitor the weather in real-time and plan their commutes accordingly.

According to meteorologists, the continuing dry northwesterly wind flow with no significant western disturbance for the next several days will keep Delhi under a "heat dome" for some time.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha delimitation 2026: Everything you need to know about the three bills transforming the 2029 elections

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