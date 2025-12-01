Delhi Weather Update: Air Quality Index Falls Closer To 'Very Poor' Category

Delhi AQI Today: Delhi’s air quality slipped back toward the ‘very poor’ bracket on Monday, barely a day after strong winds had briefly pushed the city’s pollution levels from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’.

By 9 am, Anand Vihar was recording an AQI of 327, while Burari Crossing logged 305 both firmly in the ‘very poor’ category. Even at 7 am, the city’s overall AQI hovered at 298, as a mix of fog and smoke settled over the capital, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.



From 'Very Poor' Category To 'Poor Category'

The marginal improvement seen on Sunday marked Delhi’s first return to the ‘poor’ category in 24 days—the last such reading was on November 5 at 202, before pollution levels once again deteriorated. Despite the brief relief, nearly 22 of the 39 monitoring stations continued to report ‘very poor’ air quality, highlighting the persistent pollution crisis across the city.

As per the reports, the AQI is expected to remain in the same range for the next few days. Along with that, wind speed is likely to remain on higher side. As per ET, 'The AQI is not expected to slip again into 'severe' category for atleast next two days', says Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of meteorology and climate change.



AQI In Noida

In Noida, the air quality remained in the very poor category as the AQI stood at 358 at 9am, as per CPCB data. Earlier the air quality was recorded in 'poor' category and the AQI was recorded at 262 on Monday Morning.

According to the CPCB scale, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and anything between 401–500 falls under the ‘severe’ category.



November Saw 'Very Poor' Range Throughout The Month

Delhi’s average AQI for November stood at 357 firmly in the ‘very poor’ range though slightly better than the past two years, when it was 374 in 2024 and 366 in 2023. Notably, the city didn’t register a single ‘good’, ‘satisfactory’, or ‘moderate’ day this November. CPCB data shows Delhi saw just three ‘poor’ days, while 24 days slipped into ‘very poor’ and another three touched the ‘severe’ mark.

