Delhi Weather Update: AQI At 392, Temperature Dips To 11°C As Winter Sets In
Delhi woke up to severe air pollution with AQI at 392, while temperatures dipped to 11 degrees Celcius. The IMD predicts further cooling and clear mornings. Meanwhile, rain and cold wave alerts have been issued for southern and western states.
The national capital is shrouded in a layer of toxic air on Sunday, with pollution levels remaining alarmingly high. Early morning data from the Air Quality Early Warning System recorded an AQI of 392.
Delhi Weather Update
On Saturday, Delhi experienced a winter chill as the temperature dropped to 11 degrees Celsius. The forecast suggests that the minimum temperature is likely to dip further in the coming days. According to the IMD, the national capital will witness mainly clear skies with mist or shallow fog during the morning hours, and the minimum temperature may drop to around 10 degrees Celcius.
As per the IMD’s latest forecast, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated at isolated places over Kerala and Tamil Nadu, while a yellow alert has been issued for East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, where cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places on Sunday, November 9.
