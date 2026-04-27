Delhi weather update: Check full week’s IMD forecast, rain prediction and precautions to take

Delhi temperature today: The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for the national capital Delhi, with the temperature hovering around 40 to 45 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD forecast, a light spell of rain is likely on April 28 and 29 but the temperature drop is unliely. The IMD said that maximum temperatures are in the range of 40-46 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country. The weather agency said that the western Himalayan region, northeast Bihar and northeast India are the only regions where temperatures remain below 36 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather Forecast For The Week

27 April 2026: The skies will be partly cloudy with heat wave conditions at isolated places. There is a chance of thundery development with a brief spell of very light rain in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 30–40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The maximum temperature will be in the range of 43-45 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 26-28 degrees Celsius.

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28 April 2026: Tomorrow, the national capital may have a partly cloudy skies becoming generally cloudy towards evening. Expect a spell of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Strong winds of 30–40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, are likely during the day. The maximum temperature will be in the range of 40-42 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 27-29 degrees Celsius.

29 April 2026: Partly cloudy skies turning generally cloudy. Very light rain or drizzle is expected along with thunderstorms and lightning. Winds will be strong, reaching 30–40 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. The maximum temperature will be in the range of 39-41degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 25-27 degrees Celsius.

30 April 2026: Partly cloudy skies becoming generally cloudy. Thundery development is expected towards the evening. The maximum temperature will be in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 23-25 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Weather Update - Back-to-back Western Disturbances set to break North India's heatwave

01 May 2026: Mainly clear skies throughout the day. The maximum temperature will be in the range of 39-41 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 23-25 degrees Celsius.

02 May 2026: Mainly clear skies with stable weather conditions. The maximum temperature will be in the range of 39-41 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 23-25 degrees Celsius.

IMD issues advisories

The IMD also issued an advisory for people saying that while the temperature is moderate, heat is tolerable for the public, but a moderate health concern remains for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly people with chronic diseases.

The IMD asked people to avoid heat exposure, wear light weight, light colored, loose cotton clothes, cover head, use a cloth, a hat or an umbrella. It also suggested people drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty, and keep fire extinguishers at home and in their vehicles.

Western Disturbances, Cyclonic circulation

India Meteorological Department said that a Western Disturbance, as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies, is seen running roughly along Longitude 80°E to the north of Latitude 32°N. The weather department further said an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Uttar Pradesh and the neighbourhood in the lower tropospheric levels.