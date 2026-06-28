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  • /Delhi Weather Update: City bakes at 41°C as 'feels like' temperature may touch 48°C; rain likely from Tuesday

Delhi Weather Update: City bakes at 41°C as 'feels like' temperature may touch 48°C; rain likely from Tuesday

Although actual temperatures are expected to remain around the 40°C mark, the combination of heat and humidity will make conditions feel significantly hotter, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly during the hottest part of the day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 09:37 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
Delhi Weather Update: City bakes at 41°C as 'feels like' temperature may touch 48°C; rain likely from Tuesday
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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