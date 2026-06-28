/Delhi Weather Update: City bakes at 41°C as 'feels like' temperature may touch 48°C; rain likely from Tuesday

Delhi is set for another day of intense heat on Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 41°C, while high humidity is likely to push the "feels like" temperature to around 48°C during the afternoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 41°C on Sunday before easing to 35°C-37°C by Wednesday. The minimum temperature is expected to stay between 28°C and 30°C.