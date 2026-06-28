/Delhi Weather Update: City bakes at 41°C as 'feels like' temperature may touch 48°C; rain likely from Tuesday

Delhi is set for another day of intense heat on Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 41°C, while high humidity is likely to push the "feels like" temperature to around 48°C during the afternoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 41°C on Sunday before easing to 35°C-37°C by Wednesday. The minimum temperature is expected to stay between 28°C and 30°C.
Although actual temperatures are expected to remain around the 40°C mark, the combination of heat and humidity will make conditions feel significantly hotter, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly during the hottest part of the day.
The forecast follows another sweltering day in the national capital on Saturday. While the maximum temperature settled at 41.3°C, the heat index rose to 48.4°C, making outdoor conditions far more uncomfortable than the actual temperature suggested.
At Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.8°C, which was 2.9°C above normal and 2.1°C higher than Friday's reading. The maximum temperature of 41.3°C was also 4.1°C above normal, although slightly lower than the previous day's 41.5°C.
Other parts of the city also recorded warmer-than-usual nights. Palam reported a minimum temperature of 28.4°C, up 0.9°C from the previous day, while Lodhi Road registered an increase of 2.4°C.
The IMD said only trace rainfall was recorded in isolated areas during the early hours of Saturday, with no significant rain through the rest of the day.
For Sunday, the weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of light thunderstorms developing during the afternoon or evening. Surface winds of 20-30 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 40 kmph, are also expected.
Relief may arrive early next week, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday as rain and thunderstorms are expected across Delhi.
"There is a possibility of very light to light rain in the coming days, with weather conditions intensifying on Tuesday and Wednesday, when a yellow alert has been issued," an IMD official said.
The weather department has advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the afternoon heat, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions, as humid conditions are expected to make the heat feel much more severe than the actual temperature.
(With IANS inputs)
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