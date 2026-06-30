/Delhi weather update: City set for Monsoon revival as twin weather systems gather strength

After a slow start and weeks of below-normal rainfall, India's southwest monsoon is expected to regain strength, with two developing weather systems likely to bring widespread rain across large parts of the country over the coming days. Meteorologists are tracking two low-pressure systems expected to form over the Bay of Bengal and move across central India this week. Their arrival is expected to strengthen the monsoon circulation, paving the way for sustained rainfall across eastern, central, western, and northern India.
The revival comes after an unusually sluggish advance of the monsoon, which has left several regions, particularly in north India, facing a prolonged spell of heat and humidity.
Despite reaching the end of June, the monsoon has struggled to establish itself over Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Rajasthan. While isolated thunderstorms have brought brief relief, the absence of a well-organised monsoon circulation has delayed widespread rainfall.
A key factor is the monsoon trough, the low-pressure belt that largely determines the distribution of seasonal rainfall. Although the trough has formed, it has remained unusually close to the Himalayan foothills, shifting the main rain-bearing zone away from the Indo-Gangetic plains.
Forecast models indicate that the trough will gradually move southwards over the next few days. As it returns closer to its normal position, atmospheric instability is expected to increase, leading to thunderstorms and widespread rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh.
Meteorologists expect this transition to take place between July 1 and July 5, with the monsoon likely to become firmly established over north India during this period. A noticeable fall in daytime temperatures is also expected.
The monsoon's revival will be further supported by the two back-to-back low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. As they move inland through central India, they are expected to draw large amounts of moisture into the atmosphere, strengthening rainfall activity across several parts of the country.
The West Coast is also likely to witness another spell of heavy rain. Mumbai, which has already recorded intense showers this season, could see rainfall increase again by the middle of the week.
Current forecasts suggest heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city and surrounding areas, with some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region potentially receiving close to 500 mm of rain by the weekend if the weather systems develop as expected.
The renewed spell of rain is likely to reduce rainfall deficits in several regions. However, forecasters have cautioned that areas receiving prolonged heavy rainfall could face localised flooding, waterlogging and transport disruptions.
If the forecast holds, the first week of July is expected to mark the beginning of a more active phase of the southwest monsoon, replacing scattered pre-monsoon showers with widespread and sustained rainfall across much of the country.
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