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Delhi weather update: City set for Monsoon revival as twin weather systems gather strength

Meteorologists are tracking two low-pressure systems expected to form over the Bay of Bengal and move across central India this week. Their arrival is expected to strengthen the monsoon circulation, paving the way for sustained rainfall across eastern, central, western, and northern India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 08:44 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
Delhi weather update: City set for Monsoon revival as twin weather systems gather strength
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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