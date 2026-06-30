/Delhi weather update: City set for Monsoon revival as twin weather systems gather strength

After a slow start and weeks of below-normal rainfall, India's southwest monsoon is expected to regain strength, with two developing weather systems likely to bring widespread rain across large parts of the country over the coming days. Meteorologists are tracking two low-pressure systems expected to form over the Bay of Bengal and move across central India this week. Their arrival is expected to strengthen the monsoon circulation, paving the way for sustained rainfall across eastern, central, western, and northern India.