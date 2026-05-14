Delhi weather alert: Scorching heat to return as temperatures set to breach 40°C mark | Check IMD forecast

Delhi weather alert: Following the recent showers and storms, the national capital is set to experience a severe heatwave. Although some parts of Delhi-NCR were seen experiencing showers and gusty winds in the late evening yesterday, meteorologists have forecasted a spike in temperatures from tomorrow onwards.

Brief respite due to recent showers

Last night's weather activity could be observed in areas like Noida, Greater Noida, and the Palam region. On Thursday morning, rainfall was recorded by the Safdarjung observatory in the 9-10 a.m. period. Though the present weather activity is moving further into Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, the capital city is likely to remain clouded for today.

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Mercury to rise above 40°C soon

However, this short-lived reprieve is not going to last much longer. Last Tuesday witnessed the highest temperatures of this month at Safdarjung, with a max temperature of 39°C. According to forecasters, clear skies following yesterday's weather activity would help the mercury shoot up drastically:

May 14 – Maximum temperatures ranging between 38°C and 40°C amid partly cloudy skies.

Friday-Sunday (May 15-17): The Temperature forecast shows that it will break the 40°C barrier for the first time this month.

Next week: The Heat mid-week will be around 40-42°C.

Heatwave and high winds

Apart from the warming-up temperatures, the capital might experience heatwave-type conditions due to the high and warm surface winds.

Wind forecast: Winds from the surface level would increase starting from Friday and maintain high throughout next week.

Cautionary notice: Residents should be cautious amid high temperatures along with dry winds and ensure adequate water intake.

IMD weekly outlook: The weather department predicts that cloudy and bright conditions will prevail over the next few days:

May 14: Partly cloudy; Min 26-28°C, Max 38-40°C.

May 15-16: Bright sky with max. Temperatures up to 41°C.

May 17-18: Scorching hot weather with temperatures up to 42°C.

ALSO READ | Delhi weather forecast: Thunderstorms and rain predicted today; mercury to hit 42°C by weekend