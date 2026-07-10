/Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rain alert for city as monsoon covers entire country

Delhi-NCR residents got a welcome breather on Friday morning, waking up to overcast skies, cooler breezes and lower humidity after two days of relentless downpours battered the region. The relief may be short-lived, though. The India Meteorological Department has warned of another round of heavy rain hitting Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, even as the deluge is expected to ease off in Mumbai and much of Maharashtra.
An orange alert is currently in force for the capital, with the IMD cautioning that heavy rainfall will continue through the day before tapering off from 11 July onwards.
Maharashtra looks set for a calmer day by comparison, with rain expected to lose steam on Friday and only light showers forecast across most of the state. Even so, Pune and Satara remain under an orange alert, while a yellow alert continues for Raigad, Kolhapur, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, with residents there urged to stay alert.
Uttar Pradesh has drawn the sharpest warnings. A red alert, reserved for extremely heavy rainfall, is in place for Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Sambhal and Jyotiba Phule Nagar. Orange alerts, meanwhile, cover Sitapur, Hardoi, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Hapur.
The past two days have already taken a toll on the region. Noida and Ghaziabad bore the brunt of continuous heavy rain, leaving roads waterlogged and traffic snarled for hours. Gurugram fared no better, with jams so severe that several companies asked staff to work from home rather than brave the commute.
In the bigger picture, the IMD confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon has now pushed into the remaining stretches of the north Arabian Sea, along with Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. That completes its journey across the country as of 9 July, just a day behind its usual arrival date of 8 July, marking the full onset of the monsoon season nationwide.
(With IANS inputs)
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