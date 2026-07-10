/Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rain alert for city as monsoon covers entire country

Delhi-NCR residents got a welcome breather on Friday morning, waking up to overcast skies, cooler breezes and lower humidity after two days of relentless downpours battered the region. The relief may be short-lived, though. The India Meteorological Department has warned of another round of heavy rain hitting Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, even as the deluge is expected to ease off in Mumbai and much of Maharashtra.