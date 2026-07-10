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Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rain alert for city as monsoon covers entire country

An orange alert is currently in force for the capital, with the IMD cautioning that heavy rainfall will continue through the day before tapering off from 11 July onwards.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 09:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rain alert for city as monsoon covers entire country
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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