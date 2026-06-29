/Delhi weather update: High humidity pushes ‘feels-like’ temperature past 50°C; city records warmest June night in 2 years

The National capital residents faced extreme, 24-hour heat stress over the weekend due to the delayed monsoon, combined with high moisture levels, to push environmental discomfort to dangerous levels.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that while the actual air temperature at the Safdarjung base station peaked at a scorching 41.8°C, 4.6 degrees above the seasonal average, the relative humidity ranging between 37% and 70%, pushed the heat index, or "feels-like" temperature, past the 50°C mark, topping out at a stifling 50.7°C on Sunday.
The heat offered no reprieve even after sunset. Delhi recorded its warmest June night in two years, with the minimum temperature settling at 31.1°C, more than three degrees above normal. This marks the highest nighttime minimum recorded in the capital since June 2024.
The severe mugginess is attributed to the southwesterly winds coming from the Arabian Sea, which bring moisture into Northwest India. Combined with dry westerly winds from Pakistan, the atmospheric collision is trapping heat instead of precipitating it in the national capital and adjoining areas.
The city also experienced dangerous wet-bulb temperatures peaking at 29.5°C. The wet-bulb metric measures the body’s ability to cool itself via sweat; a sustained wet-bulb reading past 32°C makes outdoor physical labor highly hazardous, significantly increasing the probability of heat exhaustion and heatstrokes.
Meanwhile, amid the heat, the IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR, predicting a shift in weather patterns. Strong surface winds of up to 50 kmph, dust storms, and isolated pockets of very light to light rain or thunderstorms are expected to cross the region.
While maximum day temperatures will continue to hover around 40°C to 42°C, the incoming western disturbance is expected to trigger a gradual cooling trend. Forecasters expect day temperatures to fall significantly to around 35°C, with night temperatures dropping into the mid-twenties.
The continuous heat has been amplified due to the delayed southwest monsoon, which skipped its typical capital onset date of June 27.
According to current IMD tracking bulletins, the monsoon line is currently advancing through parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.
While scattered pre-monsoon showers will offer localised relief, the formal arrival of the monsoon over Delhi is likely delayed.
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