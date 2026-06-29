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  • /Delhi weather update: High humidity pushes ‘feels-like’ temperature past 50°C; city records warmest June night in 2 years

Delhi weather update: High humidity pushes ‘feels-like’ temperature past 50°C; city records warmest June night in 2 years

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR, predicting a shift in weather patterns.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 11:41 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
Delhi weather update: High humidity pushes ‘feels-like’ temperature past 50°C; city records warmest June night in 2 years
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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