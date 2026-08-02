/Delhi weather update: IMD predicts cloudy skies, light rain in city today as monsoon set to intensify this week

Delhi is expected to remain under cloudy skies on Sunday, with light rain likely at isolated places as monsoon conditions continue across the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD's regional centre in New Delhi said the city would see a generally cloudy sky throughout the day, with spells of very light to light rain expected during the forenoon and afternoon. Another spell of light rain is likely at isolated locations during the night.
On Sunday morning, Delhi recorded a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius under overcast skies. Humidity stood at 87 per cent, making it feel much warmer, with the apparent temperature touching 36 degrees Celsius.
The weather office has forecast a maximum temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius, with scattered thunderstorms and light showers expected later in the day. Monsoon activity is likely to strengthen over the coming days, bringing heavier rainfall and thunderstorms to the city through the week.
While the rain is expected to bring periodic relief from the heat, high humidity is likely to keep conditions muggy between showers.
On Saturday, Delhi recorded a slight rise in daytime temperatures despite trace rainfall in parts of the city.
According to the IMD, the Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degree above the seasonal average and unchanged from the previous day. The minimum temperature settled at 27.9 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degree above normal and 0.7 degree lower than Friday.
At Palam, the maximum temperature reached 34 degrees Celsius, up by 0.5 degrees from the previous day, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees lower than Friday's minimum.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.