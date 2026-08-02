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Delhi weather update: IMD predicts cloudy skies, light rain in city today as monsoon set to intensify this week

On Sunday morning, Delhi recorded a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius under overcast skies. Humidity stood at 87 per cent, making it feel much warmer, with the apparent temperature touching 36 degrees Celsius.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 07:20 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
Delhi weather update: IMD predicts cloudy skies, light rain in city today as monsoon set to intensify this week
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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