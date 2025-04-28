Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain Soon, Relief From Intense Heatwave Likely On THIS Date – Full Weekly Forecast

Delhi has been sweltering under an intense heatwave with daytime temperatures soaring up to 42 degrees Celsius. However, much-needed relief is on the horizon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and gusty winds that could cool the capital region starting later this week.

According to IMD’s latest weather bulletin, Delhi residents can expect a partly cloudy sky today, with surface winds providing minor relief. The maximum temperature is forecasted to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could dip to about 27 degrees Celsius. Importantly, no official heatwave warning has been issued for the day.

What's Ahead: Full Weekly Forecast

A change in Delhi’s weather pattern is expected with the arrival of a fresh western disturbance from May 2. Its effects will first be felt in the western Himalayan region and soon extend to Delhi-NCR.

Light rainfall is expected to begin around April 29, accompanied by winds blowing at 30–40 km/h, potentially gusting up to 50 km/h. The IMD predicts partly cloudy skies on April 30 and May 1, with maximum temperatures ranging between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius.

A more significant shift is forecasted for May 2 and May 3, when a generally cloudy sky, light rain or drizzle, thunder, lightning, and gusty winds could bring widespread respite. Although temperatures may touch 40 degrees Celsius again on Saturday, experts confirm that heatwave conditions are unlikely during this period.

Meanwhile, light showers are also expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. Northeastern and southern states, too, may experience light to heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Precautionary Measures in Delhi Schools Amid Heatwave

While the weather may improve soon, authorities are not taking any chances. Schools across Delhi-NCR have been issued fresh guidelines to protect students from heat-related illnesses.

Key measures include:

1. No student assemblies during afternoon hours to limit sun exposure.

2. Avoiding outdoor classes and activities, particularly after noon.

3. Scheduled water breaks during class hours to ensure students remain hydrated.

4. Maintenance of drinking water facilities, ensuring RO systems and water coolers are fully operational.

5. Proper ventilation and functional fans in classrooms to maintain cooler indoor environments.

6. First aid readiness, including keeping ORS (Oral Rehydration Solutions) available to address any signs of heatstroke immediately.

7. Reporting of heat-related illnesses to the nearest health facility without delay.

The Directorate of Education has emphasized that all hygiene and safety protocols must be strictly followed during this period.

Pic Credit: Local Weather Report & Forecast, IMD

Delhi's Air Quality: Still a Concern

Even as residents look forward to a weather cooldown, the city’s air quality remains a major concern. On Monday morning, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 251, firmly in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This marks a deterioration from Sunday’s AQI reading of 215.

AQI levels across the NCR region showed mixed trends:

1. Gurugram recorded a slight improvement with an AQI of 156 ('moderate' category).

2. Noida registered an AQI of 202 ('poor' category).

3. Greater Noida reported 166 ('moderate' category).

4. Ghaziabad’s air quality worsened with an AQI of 206 ('poor' category).

While upcoming rain could offer a slight temporary improvement in air quality, experts caution that pollution levels may remain problematic unless broader environmental measures are enforced.

As Delhi eagerly awaits the much-needed rainfall, it's essential to remain cautious. While a temporary relief from the scorching heat is expected, both heat safety protocols and air quality precautions must continue to be a priority. Stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, and keep an eye on further updates.