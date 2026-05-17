Delhi Weather Update: IMD warns of severe heatwave as national capital to hit 45 degrees Celsius next week

Delhi Weather Update: There will be no relief for millions of people across northern and central India for at least another week. The India Meteorological Department has issued a clear and serious warning. A widespread heatwave is already gripping large parts of the country, and conditions are expected to worsen before they improve. Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Konkan and Goa are all expected to remain under heatwave conditions until at least 22 May.

In the capital, temperatures are forecast to rise by a further two to three degrees Celsius over the next three days. Sunday may bring some partial relief in the form of thunderstorms, strong winds gusting up to 40 kmph, and a maximum temperature of around 44 degrees Celsius. Once the clouds clear, however, temperatures could climb towards 45 degrees Celsius early next week, with warm nights offering little respite.

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Across northwest India, maximum temperatures are forecast to rise by three to five degrees Celsius through to 21 May. The western Himalayan regions could see an increase of three to four degrees Celsius. Uttar Pradesh faces particularly harsh conditions, with severe heatwave warnings, where temperatures run more than 6.4 degrees above normal, expected across parts of the state from 19 to 23 May.

What Qualifies As A Heatwave

The IMD declares a heatwave when temperatures cross specific thresholds. In the plains, this means a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above, which is between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees above normal. When the departure exceeds 6.4 degrees, it is classified as a severe heatwave. Temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or above trigger heatwave status regardless of how far above normal they sit. These are not simply uncomfortable days; prolonged exposure to these temperatures poses a genuine risk to life, particularly for children, the elderly, and those working outdoors.

Also Read: IMD weather update: Monsoon 2026 to reach Kerala early, heatwave alerts issued for Delhi, UP and Rajasthan

Some Relief For South And Northeast

While the north endures the heat, conditions are considerably different elsewhere. The northeastern states, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, will see scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph through the week. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 17, 22 and 23 May, and over Arunachal Pradesh on 17 and 18 May.

In south India, Kerala and Mahe can expect thunderstorms and moderate rainfall from 17 to 21 May, with isolated very heavy rainfall on 17 May. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will see thunderstorms and gusty winds through 17 to 19 May, with heavy rainfall likely across the same period. Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema will also see spells of rain and thunderstorm activity through the coming week. Interior Karnataka faces the additional risk of hailstorm activity on 17 and 18 May.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with thundersqualls gusting up to 70 kmph possible over Bihar and Odisha on 20 May and Jharkhand on 19 and 20 May. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands face similar conditions, with thundersqualls gusting to 70 kmph on 17 and 18 May and isolated very heavy rainfall through much of the week.

Protect Yourself

The IMD and health authorities are urging people in affected regions to take the heat seriously. Avoid stepping outdoors between noon and 4 pm if at all possible. Drink water regularly, even when you do not feel thirsty. Wear light, loose cotton clothing and use a hat or umbrella when outside. Check on elderly family members, young children, and those working in the open, heat exhaustion and heatstroke can set in quickly and without much warning when temperatures climb this high.

(With agencies' inputs)