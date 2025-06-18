Delhi Weather Update: IMD Yellow Alert For Rain, Thunderstorms; Flights Disrupted | Check Routes To Avoid

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also released a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, predicting light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and windy conditions with 50-60 kmph speed, especially during the night, till Thursday. Temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be a high of 34°C and a low of 27°C.

The IMD issued cautions of possible danger in the form of intense lightning threats in open fields, traffic jams, and rescheduling of flights and trains. The warning identified risks to livestock and farm workers, advising the public to remain indoors, desist from non-essential travel, and switch off electrical appliances during the storms. Individuals were warned not to take refuge beneath trees or metal roofs, use mobile phones in open areas, and resume outdoor activity during lightning. Farmers were instructed to discontinue activities and go to safety.

The IMD advised staying informed through its official website and trustworthy media.

Monsoon Rains Create Havoc In Delhi

On Tuesday, pre-monsoon rains brought relief from the heat but caused extensive waterlogging and traffic jams throughout Delhi. Zones such as the Delhi Cantonment underpass, Zakhira Underpass, Pul Prahladpur, ITO, and parts of Delhi Najafgarh Road and Rohtak Road witnessed knee-deep water, gravely inconveniencing commuters.

The bad weather caused disruption of air traffic, with 14 flights being diverted from Delhi airport between 3 PM and 4 PM, including six to Bhopal, three to Chandigarh, two to Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Lucknow, PTI reported. Flightradar24.com reported more than 400 flight delays and a few cancellations.

IMD readings measured rainfall at Safdarjung as 10 mm, Lodhi Road at 5 mm, Pusa at 41 mm, Narayana at 15 mm, and Ayanagar at 23 mm. Palam and Safdarjung stations reported winds of 35-40 kmph. Tuesday's high was 36.2°C, 3.8 degrees lower than normal, and the minimum was 28°C, 1.5 degrees above normal. Humidity was 61% at 5:30 PM.

Delhi's air quality remained 'moderate' with an AQI of 104 at 4 PM, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the city prepares for more unsettled weather.