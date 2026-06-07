Delhi weather update: Is rain likely in the coming week? Check IMD forecast

Delhi weather update: After weeks of enduring intense heatwave conditions, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) finally found temporary respite on Thursday as scattered thunderstorms cooled the region. With the immediate heat eased, all eyes are now on the monsoon, the region's only hope for longer relief from the scorching summer.

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is likely to see "mainly clear sky" on Monday with the highest temperature reaching 41 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 28 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this report, the weather department's prediction indicated that 'strong surface winds during daytime' are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

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However, later in the week, on Thursday and Friday, thunderstorms with rain are likely for the city, as per the IMD forecast.

Also Read: Monsoon hits full swing, IMD issues alerts: Heavy rain in South & Northeast India – check when your state will get rain

Southwest monsoon

The IMD has reportedly indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the NCR between June 25 and June 30, offering residents a clearer timeline for the arrival of the much-awaited rainy season.

The southwest monsoon made its onset over Kerala on June 4, three days later than its normal date and five days after the IMD’s initial forecast. Despite the delayed start, weather experts expect the monsoon to advance steadily and cover most parts of the country by the third week of June.

Maharashtra monsoon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the likelihood of monsoon rains across the state remains low at least until June 15, as per news agency ANI.

Sharing a weather update issued by the state government, Fadnavis stated that although the southwest monsoon has entered the South Konkan region, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts until June 9.

Explaining the prevailing weather situation, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office stated, "Likelihood of monsoon rains across the state remains low at least until June 15. However, according to the current weather forecast, the overall intensity of rainfall in the state, as well as the pace of the monsoon's progress, is likely to decrease at least until June 15. As a result, the possibility of satisfactory rainfall across the state during this period is low."

The state government also issued an advisory through the Agriculture and Disaster Management Department, urging farmers and citizens to remain cautious amid changing weather conditions.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Kerala heavy rains: MeT department issues 'orange' alert for Idukki, night travel in hilly regions prohibited