Delhi weather update: Light rain likely in capital today, check IMD's forecast

New Delhi: The minimum temperature rose by a few notches in the city on Tuesday to settle at 27 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office forecast a cloudy sky with light rain later in the day. The city recorded a relative humidity of 74 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Parts of the national capital received traces of rainfall on Monday morning.

The Met Office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (57) category around 9:15 AM, data from the CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.