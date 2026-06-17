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Delhi Weather Update: Monsoon rain likely to stay away for week, relief expected after June 23

Delhi Weather Update: Large-scale monsoon activity is expected to remain subdued between June 15 and June 21, prolonging rainfall deficits that have already emerged across several regions of the country.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 07:33 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 07:33 AM IST
Delhi Weather Update: Monsoon rain likely to stay away for week, relief expected after June 23
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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