Delhi experienced a significant drop in temperatures on Tuesday as light to moderate rainfall continued across the city. Although the intensity of the showers was less than on Monday, the two-day spell has already fulfilled nearly 50% of the city's average rainfall for the month of September. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "Yellow Alert" and forecasts that this rainy spell will continue for the next four days.

Temperatures Drop As Humidity Remains High

The intermittent rain and cloudy skies on Tuesday provided a welcome respite from the heat. The maximum temperature was recorded at 29.4°C, which is 5.1 degrees below the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature dropped to 21.7°C, 4.8 degrees below normal. The humidity level remained high, fluctuating between 81% and 100%. Ayanagar recorded the lowest maximum temperature in the city at 27.4°C.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

September Rain Quota Nears Completion In Just Two Days

According to IMD data, Delhi recorded 16.0 mm of rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. With the average rainfall for September being 123.5 mm, the city has already received 53.8 mm in just the first two days of the month. This trend mirrors the weather patterns of previous months this year, where rainfall in May, June, July, and August was also significantly above average.

The IMD predicts that skies will remain cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of light to moderate thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 32°C and 22°C, respectively.

ALSO READ | Delhi On High Alert: Yamuna River Breaches Evacuation Mark, Flood Response Activated | Latest Updates