Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Shivers In Winter Chill; Fog Continues Amid 'Severe' AQI, Airport Issues Advisory | Check IMD Alert

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday continued to witness a cold wave, with several areas of the city covered in a dense layer of fog, significantly reducing visibility. The Air Quality Index (AQI) also remained at concerning levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a “very dense fog” during the morning hours and “dense fog” for the forenoon today.

Additionally, the weather agency has issued an “orange” alert for the national capital. As people prepare for New Year celebrations, the IMD has predicted dense fog conditions for the morning of Wednesday, December 31, as well.

Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir Weather: Srinagar Witnesses Minimum Temperature Of 3 Degrees Celsius - Check IMD Forecast

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Flight Operations In Delhi

Early morning on Tuesday, the Delhi Airport informed in a post on X that the flight operations were running smoothly as the visibility had improved.

Meanwhile, issuing a travel advisory, IndiGo stated on X, "Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across #Delhi, #Amritsar, #Chandigarh, #Jammu, #Kolkata, #Ranchi, #Guwahati and #Hindon (Airport). During these hours, visibility can reduce suddenly, impacting flight operations."

Similarly, Air India also issued an advisory last night on X, "Weather forecast continues to indicate dense fog for tomorrow morning with significantly reduced visibility at Delhi and parts of northern India. This will affect flight schedules to and from Delhi with cascading effects likely across our network."

Delhi-NCR AQI

The winter chill in North India is expected to continue for a while. The AQI of the NCR (according to the CPCB data issued on December 29, at 4 pm) was:

1- Delhi: 401, 'severe' category

2- Faridabad- 253, 'poor' category

3- Gurugram- 318, 'very poor' category

4- Noida- 410, 'severe' category

5- Ghaziabad- 393, 'very poor' category

(with agencies' inputs)