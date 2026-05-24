Delhi weather update: National capital to keep boiling? Check IMD forecast

Delhi weather update: The national capital is expected to endure severe heat on Sunday (May 24), following a brief respite on Saturday morning when light rain and cloudy skies brought temporary relief to residents across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions with strong surface winds for Sunday in the national capital.

On Saturday, parts of the city witnessed dust storms, gusty winds, and intermittent rainfall, offering a short relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions.

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IMD forecast for Delhi

Despite the brief spell of rain on Saturday, the weather department had issued an 'Orange Alert' for Delhi and adjoining NCR areas, warning that severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue until May 27.

According to the weather agency, maximum temperatures in several parts of the city may reach up to 46 degrees Celsius over the coming days.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that severe heat conditions are likely to persist over the next several days.

The 'Orange Alert' for heatwave conditions remains in force until May 27, according to IANS.

As per the IMD data, temperatures in Delhi have risen sharply over the past ten days. By May 19, it had surged to 45.1 degrees Celsius. On May 20, the temperature remained extremely high at 44.5 degrees Celsius, reflecting an increase of more than seven degrees within just ten days.

The IMD noted that despite temperatures hovering between 43 and 44 degrees Celsius, Delhi has not yet officially entered the “heatwave” category under its technical criteria.

Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu

An atmospheric circulation prevailing over the southeast Bay of Bengal and its adjoining central parts is likely to trigger widespread rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu in the coming days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

The weather system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to several districts across the state. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely today in 10 districts: Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Namakkal.

For Chennai, the forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain likely during the evening or night hours.

(with agencies' inputs)

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