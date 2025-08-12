Advertisement
DELHI WEATHER

Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Witnesses Rain, IMD Shares Fresh Forecast | Visuals

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness more disruptions in low-lying areas if showers continue to occur, which could slow down traffic in parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Witnesses Rain, IMD Shares Fresh Forecast | VisualsRepresentative Image (ANI)

Delhi experienced a rainy morning on Tuesday, with intense showers lashing several parts of the national capital. Meanwhile, neighbouring Noida also woke up to rain. 

Areas including the Nizamuddin flyover, Vijay Chowk, Minto Bridge, Moti Bagh flyover, and Rafi Marg witnessed heavy rainfall. Furthermore, rains are likely to continue in Delhi until Saturday, August 16.

IMD Forecast For Delhi 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tuesday's forecast says "thunderstorm with rain." The maximum temperature is going to be 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is going to be 25 degrees Celsius.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with chances of hazy sunshine in between. The early morning showers, though not very heavy, have led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, as per ANI, waterlogging was seen on the Rao Tularam Marg after heavy rains in the morning. 

The evening is likely to stay cloudy and warm, with humidity on top. According to  IMD’s latest report, similar weather with cloudy skies and occasional rain may continue over the next couple of days.

Rain Visuals - WATCH

Waterlogging on the Rao Tularam Marg after heavy rains

Visuals from Minto Bridge

On the other hand, the Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand was temporarily halted on Monday for three days due to a red alert issued by the weather department predicting heavy rainfall in the region.

