Delhi Weather Update: Rain And Thunderstorms Likely For Next Three Days, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in Delhi for the next three days. The national capital is set to experience a fresh spell of rain, offering some relief from the humid weather but could also witness traffic jams and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms or lightning are likely to occur from Friday to Sunday. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay below normal, between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the nights will remain cooler at 23 to 25 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, very light to light rainfall is expected during the day. Winds will shift directions, starting from the northeast in the morning, turning southwest in the afternoon, and moving southeast by evening, at speeds of 10 to 15 kmph.

The IMD mentioned that the rain intensity may reduce slightly from Friday onwards, but rainfall is expected to continue through the weekend. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and thunderstorms are likely to occur during this period.

Saturday and Sunday are also expected to see light rain, with maximum temperatures ranging between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and minimums around 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. Winds will blow from the northwest and northeast, at speeds of 10 to 20 kmph.

On Thursday, some parts of Delhi received moderate rainfall, while isolated areas saw heavy downpours that led to waterlogging and traffic issues. The maximum temperature recorded was 29.9 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal and the minimum was 24.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

IMD also reported that Delhi has been experiencing uneven rainfall over the past few days. This has caused problems for commuters in several parts of the city.

Residents are advised to remain alert and plan their travel carefully, especially during peak hours, as weather conditions remain unstable and more rain is expected in the coming days.