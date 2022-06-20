NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi weather update: Temperature drops to 23.6 degrees Celsius, moderate rain likely in capital Delhi today

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 23.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, five notches below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies for the day with light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal for this time of the season and the lowest since June 17, 2014, the IMD said.


ALSO READ | Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, other cities Check full forecast here


The weather office had on Friday said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Delhi in the next four days under the influence of a western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and of southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea at lower tropospheric levels.

It issued a 'Yellow' alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain, for four days starting Saturday. 

