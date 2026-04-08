Delhi Weather Update Today: Yellow alert in national capital; IMD forecast stormy weather across North India

Following heavy rainfall across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the national capital under a yellow alert. Weather patterns across the country are shifting again due to an active western disturbance, which is bringing light to moderate rain along with a drop in daytime temperatures in parts of North and Northwest India.

The IMD has also warned of unsettled weather conditions in at least 11 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. In some areas, wind speeds could reach up to 85 kmph. The yellow alert for Delhi signals the possibility of rain, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds.

The effects of this weather system are likely to be felt in the hill states as well. Parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh could face an increased risk of landslides and avalanches as conditions continue to change.

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Increased wind activity is likely to bring down minimum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, leading to slightly cooler conditions, particularly during morning and evening hours.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday in the Delhi-NCR region, forecasting cloudy skies, strong winds, and intermittent rainfall. Thunderstorm activity is also expected in isolated pockets, with one or two spells of rain or storm conditions likely during the day.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach approximately 27 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, Thursday is likely to see partly cloudy skies in the capital. From April 10 to 11, weather conditions are expected to improve gradually, with clearer skies and a steady rise in temperature. Maximum temperatures during this period may climb to 33 to 34 degrees Celsius.

In Uttarakhand, districts such as Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on April 8 and 9, accompanied by winds of up to 60 kmph.

Similarly, districts in Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Kinnaur, are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between April 8 and 10, as the weather system continues to influence the region. (With IANS inputs)