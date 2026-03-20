Delhi weather update: Wettest March in 3 years? IMD predicts 'light rain' on this day | Check forecast

Delhi weather update: Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday, bringing much-needed relief from rising temperatures. The showers over the past few days have significantly eased the heat, improving weather conditions across the region.

IMD forecast - Check

At the time of writing this report, here’s what the weather department has forecast for the coming week:

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Saturday: Partly cloudy sky

Sunday: Generally cloudy sky

Monday: Generally cloudy sky with light Rain or drizzle

According to the IMD, the national capital is likely to witness a ‘partly cloudy sky’ from Tuesday to Thursday.

Rain brings relief across Delhi-NCR

According to the data, the Safdarjung observatory has recorded 9.4 mm of rainfall so far this month, nearing the normal monthly average of 12.6 mm.

IANS reported that with the recent spell of rain, March has turned out to be the wettest in the last three years.

The last instance of higher rainfall during this month was recorded in 2023, when precipitation reached 50.4 mm.

On Friday morning, rainfall was recorded at multiple weather stations across the national capital.

Safdarjung and Lodhi Road both recorded 8.2 mm of rainfall, while Ridge reported 8.6 mm. Palam received 6.2 mm, and Ayanagar recorded 7.2 mm of rainfall till 8 am.

Rainfall activity on Thursday also varied across different parts of the city. Safdarjung recorded 8.2 mm, while Palam received 6.2 mm. Lodhi Road and Ridge reported 8.2 mm and 8.6 mm, respectively, and Ayanagar saw 7.2 mm.

Delhi AQI today

Delhi’s air quality showed slight improvement following the rainfall.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the ‘moderate’ category at most monitoring stations across the city.

Anand Vihar (178), Ashok Vihar (117), Aya Nagar (90), Bawana (122), Burari Crossing (366), CRRI Mathura Road (111), Cantonment Area (124), Chandni Chowk (116), DTU (81), Dwarka-Sector 8 (120), IIT Delhi (86), Narela (108), Nehru Nagar (123), R K Puram (124), Wazirpur (135).

(with IANS inputs)

Also check- Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain and thunderstorms lash city; IMD issues travel advisory