/Delhi weather update: Widespread rain likely over next two days; air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi and several parts of northwest India are likely to see increased rainfall over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rain across Haryana, Chandigarh and the national capital on August 14 and 15. Rainfall activity is expected to pick up in parts of northwest India from Thursday, August 13, with isolated heavy showers becoming more likely from August 14. Residents have been advised to follow the latest local weather updates, particularly while travelling or planning outdoor activities.