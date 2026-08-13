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Delhi weather update: Widespread rain likely over next two days; air quality remains ‘poor’

Rainfall activity is expected to pick up in parts of northwest India from Thursday, August 13, with isolated heavy showers becoming more likely from August 14. Residents have been advised to follow the latest local weather updates, particularly while travelling or planning outdoor activities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
Delhi weather update: Widespread rain likely over next two days; air quality remains ‘poor’
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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