/Delhi weather update: Widespread rain likely over next two days; air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi and several parts of northwest India are likely to see increased rainfall over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rain across Haryana, Chandigarh and the national capital on August 14 and 15. Rainfall activity is expected to pick up in parts of northwest India from Thursday, August 13, with isolated heavy showers becoming more likely from August 14. Residents have been advised to follow the latest local weather updates, particularly while travelling or planning outdoor activities.
The IMD has forecast light rain or drizzle in Delhi through August 17.
Across India, another spell of widespread monsoon rain is expected as a fresh low-pressure system over the North Bay of Bengal moves inland and strengthens.
The system formed off the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on Wednesday, August 12. According to the IMD, it is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 12 hours and could develop into a depression over the following 24 hours.
The system has formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal. At the same time, the monsoon trough is lying south of its normal position, creating favourable conditions for increased rainfall across several regions.
Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain possible at isolated locations. Chhattisgarh is also expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain in some areas.
Heavy rainfall has been forecast in several other parts of the country, including Jharkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, parts of the Northeast and Tamil Nadu.
Despite the expected rainfall, air quality in parts of Delhi remained in the “poor” category.
Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 262, while readings at other monitoring stations varied considerably.
The AQI was recorded at 84 in NSUT Jaffarpur, 124 in Punjabi Bagh, 80 in Shadipur, 120 in Chandni Chowk, 84 at Commonwealth Sports Complex, 85 in Aya Nagar and 80 at JNU.
Other readings included 104 in Alipur, 122 at North Campus DU, 122 in R.K. Puram, 97 at ITO, 140 at IIT Delhi, 114 in Ashok Vihar, 97 at DTU, 132 in Rohini, and 95 in Patparganj.
With rainfall expected to continue over the next several days, weather conditions in Delhi and the wider northwest region are likely to remain unsettled.
(With IANS inputs)
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