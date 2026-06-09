Delhi rain: Weather change brings relief from heat; IMD issues alert | Watch videos

Delhi weather: The national capital witnessed a sudden change in weather as rain lashed parts of the city on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting a thunderstorm with rain.

The shift in weather brought much-needed respite for residents from the scorching heat that had persisted in the region over the past few days.

Visuals of Delhi rain

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RK Puram area:

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses a sudden change in the weather as rain lashes parts of the national capital.



Visuals from RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/NVXvV5gnCX — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

Outside Terminal 3 of IGI Airport:

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses a sudden change in the weather as rain lashes parts of the national capital.



Visuals from outside Terminal 3 of IGI Airport. pic.twitter.com/dUhxrCvWpn — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

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IMD forecast for Delhi

Issuing the alert, the weather department forecast a thunderstorm with lightning and very light to light rainfall for Delhi on Tuesday.

At the time of writing this report, no alert has been issued for Wednesday. However, as per the latest IMD data, an orange alert has been sounded for Thursday (June 11), with a forecast of thunderstorms and rain, and a predicted maximum and minimum temperature of 42 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, for Friday (June 12), the weather agency has issued a yellow alert with the same forecast. Notably, the maximum temperature is expected to drop to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will stay at 25 degrees Celsius.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Delhi-NCR braces for 44°C scorching heat before IMD rain and thunderstorm forecast brings relief