Delhi: What are ‘Lal Dora’ zones where rules don’t apply and Malviya Nagar fire brings them under spotlight?

New Delhi: Following a deadly fire at a bed and breakfast (B&B) in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people, you must be often hearing a term, “Lal Dora”, in debates and discussions. It is a little-known land classification in the national capital that governs how some neighbourhoods are built and regulated, especially in parts where standard construction rules do not fully apply.

Let’s understand what ‘Lal Dora’ zones are and why it is being talked about.

This century-old land system still defines parts of Delhi. The pockets of the capital in this category continue to function outside the usual building and safety rules.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The area where the fire broke out falls under Hauz Rani, which is part of a “Lal Dora” zone. What makes these localities different is the way they developed over time, with limited formal planning and relaxed oversight on construction rules.

In the Malviya Nagar case, the narrow lanes and tightly packed structures made rescue work difficult, while the absence of proper safety systems added to the seriousness of the incident.

ALSO READ: Crocodile tears over Malviya Nagar fire? Delhi Fire Service is heavily under-staffed, under-resourced – here’s full list of vacancies

In 1908, when the British administration was preparing revenue records in the city, land was divided mainly into two categories – residential settlements and agricultural land. Villages that fell within settlement boundaries were marked separately from farmland.

To clearly distinguish them, officials drew a red line around these inhabited zones on maps. This marking was done using red ink, and the land inside these boundaries was kept outside the strict agricultural rules. These marked zones came to be known as “Lal Dora” areas. The name referred to the red boundary that set them apart.

The idea behind this classification was that the people living in these zones were allowed to build homes without being bound by agricultural taxation or strict land-use rules. Over time, around 360 villages in Delhi were brought under this classification.

Why these rules still hold ground today

Even after independence, the system was not fully replaced. Many of these villages continued under the same structure, and building regulations were not enforced in the same way as in planned parts of the city. Under provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, certain relaxations still apply in these areas, especially regarding building approvals and layout regulations.

ALSO READ: From Malviya Nagar to Rajkot: Inside the systemic crisis of India's missing fire NOCs | EXPLAINED

As a result, many “Lal Dora” localities developed in an unplanned manner. Houses and buildings came up without formal maps or structured layouts. Streets were left narrow, drainage planning was minimal and open spaces were often missing.

Everyday impact on safety and planning

In areas like Hauz Rani, this pattern of construction has continued for decades. Buildings are built close to each other, leaving little space for emergency access. In several stretches, fire engines cannot easily enter due to tight lanes. Many structures also lack basic safety features such as emergency exits or fire compliance systems.

In incidents like the Malviya Nagar fire, these conditions become critical. Once the fire began, the lack of exits and restricted access made evacuation difficult, and the situation escalated, leading to loss of 21 lives.