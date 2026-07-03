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Delhi will become India’s civic-tech capital: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the need of the hour is to develop effective and lasting solutions through technology, innovation and public participation. 

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
Delhi will become India’s civic-tech capital: CM Rekha Gupta
Image Credit: X/Rekha Gupta

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