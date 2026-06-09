'Delhi will choke': High Court on Centre's eviction notice to polo body, Gymkhana

The Delhi High Court on Monday raised serious concerns over the Centre’s decision to reclaim land occupied by the Indian Polo Association (IPA) and other organisations, including the Delhi Gymkhana Club, noting that shrinking green spaces could make the capital increasingly unlivable.

While hearing a petition filed by the Indian Polo Association challenging an eviction notice concerning the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna observed that Delhi is already grappling with severe pollution and a steady decline in open and green spaces.

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"Delhi will choke. God save us all if this is how you want Delhi to live," the high court said.

"Whatever little breather we have in the NDMC area is also going away. We will all suffocate and die," the Court orally observed while questioning the purpose behind the proposed takeover.

The Centre told the Court that the land was needed for defence infrastructure and other public utility purposes. Government counsel Ashish Dixit submitted that central Delhi has very limited land availability and that the administration requires space to carry out its official functions.

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However, the Court questioned whether the proposed move would result in increased construction and high-rise development in an area that remains one of the city’s few surviving green pockets. Justice Krishna also raised concerns about the long-term preservation of heritage properties situated on the land.

"What are you going to make Delhi into?" the Court asked, observing that open spaces in the capital were rapidly disappearing.

The Indian Polo Association informed the Court that it has already challenged an eviction order issued by the Estate Officer on May 20 before the District and Sessions Judge at the Patiala House Courts, and has also sought a stay on the directive. The association further stated that its urgent request for interim relief was not taken up and that the hearing has been postponed to July 23.

The High Court disposed of the petition and ordered the parties to appear before the District and Sessions Judge on June 10 for consideration of the stay application.

Last month Centre sought possession of land occupied by the Delhi Gymkhana Club, saying that it is required for urgent institutional and governance requirements as well as public-interest projects.

Indian Polo Association was founded in 1892 and is one of the country's oldest sporting bodies. Similarly, the Delhi Gymkhana Club, established in 1913, is among the capital's most prominent heritage institutions and has long been associated with senior bureaucrats, diplomats and military officers.



