Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Delhi's pollution plan: Double parking fees, no fuel without PUCC, and 50% work from home

Delhi's pollution plan: Double parking fees, no fuel without PUCC, and 50% work from home

CM Rekha Gupta has notified Delhi’s new Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework, effective from Nov 1 to Feb 28. Measures include doubled parking fees, mandatory PUCC for fuel, 50% WFH protocols, and drone tracking.  

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Delhi's pollution plan: Double parking fees, no fuel without PUCC, and 50% work from home
Image Credit: Vehicles pass along Vikas Marg as a pole-mounted mist system operates at ITO in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi's pollution plan: Double parking fees, no fuel without PUCC, and 50% WFH
Delhi pollution5 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20269 min ago
3
US Iran Peace Deal20 min ago
4
Duckens Nazon Kerala Blasters23 min ago
5
Fixed Deposit33 min ago