/Delhi's pollution plan: Double parking fees, no fuel without PUCC, and 50% work from home

In announcing the new framework, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has asserted that the administration will not wait until the air quality index (AQI) hits the "Severe" or "Hazardous" category levels for stringent actions to be taken. Rather, advanced legal provisions and compliance timelines will be created in order to ensure that there is enough time for the preparation on the part of the businesses, transit authorities, and citizens alike. The framework shall run parallel with the current Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from November 1 to February 28 each year.