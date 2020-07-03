Delhi witnesses 2,520 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: A total of 2,520 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths were reported on Friday (July 3) in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 94,695 in the national capital, according to the latest official data. Notably, 2617 cases have also recovered in the past 24 hours.

In the total number of COVID-19 cases includes 65,624 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 26,148 active cases. So far 2923 people have also died due to the deadly coronavirus, said Delhi government said in a daily bulletin.



The capital also conducted the highest number of 24165 tests today, of these 10577 were RTPCR tests and 13588 were rapid antigen tests. So far, 596695 tests have been conducted in Delhi.

There are 5635 patients in COVID hospitals, 9608 beds are empty, while 15878 people are in the home isolation.

Meanwhile, authorities in Delhi today started the process of conducting rapid antigen tests outside the COVID-19 containment zones. Until now, the rapid antigen test was only being conducted in the containment zones.

The Delhi government has given the task to every district magistrate in the city to conduct 2,000 rapid antigen tests every day in their respective areas.

South Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, and Shahdara were among the districts where the administration has reportedly started the process of conducting rapid antigen tests outside containment zones.

Notably, the country`s coronavirus count has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

In the last 24 hours, 379 more deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the country, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213.