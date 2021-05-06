हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Weather

Delhi witnesses change in weather, rain, wind likely over next two hours: IMD

According to the IMD forecast, no heat wave is likely over any part of the country during the next 4-5 days.

Delhi witnesses change in weather, rain, wind likely over next two hours: IMD
Credit: ANI

New Delhi: In relief from piercing summer heat, Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday (May 6) afternoon as the skies turned cloudy which is likely to be followed by rain and thunderstorms.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind to blow over the next two hours.

“Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with Light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 30-60 kmph would occur over of many places of Delhi,” IMD said in a tweet.

It added that the pattern would be observed in the adjoining areas as well over the next 2 hours.

According to the IMD forecast, no heat wave is likely over any part of the country during the next 4-5 days.

The extended forecast suggests that monsoon will arrive in Kerala around June 1, its normal onset date, said M Rajeevan, the secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will issue an official monsoon forecast on May 15, he said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi WeatherWeatherIndia Meteorological DepartmentIMD
Next
Story

UP: Five of family die within 22 days, relatives insist 'not COVID-related deaths'

Must Watch

PT13M35S

Hearing in the Supreme Court on Delhi Oxygen crisis, center describes Delhi govt's demand as 'unreasonable'