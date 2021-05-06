Delhi witnesses change in weather, rain, wind likely over next two hours: IMD

New Delhi: In relief from piercing summer heat, Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Thursday (May 6) afternoon as the skies turned cloudy which is likely to be followed by rain and thunderstorms.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind to blow over the next two hours.

“Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with Light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 30-60 kmph would occur over of many places of Delhi,” IMD said in a tweet.

It added that the pattern would be observed in the adjoining areas as well over the next 2 hours.

06/05/2021: 15:15 IST; Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with Light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 30-60 kmph would occur over of many places of Entire Delhi, Nagar, Lacchmanngarh, Deeg, Sadulpur, Bharatpur, Bhadra, Adampur (Rajasthan), Nuh, Sohna, Aurangabad, Palwal, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 6, 2021

According to the IMD forecast, no heat wave is likely over any part of the country during the next 4-5 days.

♦ No heat wave is likely over any part of the country during next 4-5 days. pic.twitter.com/tjno1UQ46o — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 6, 2021

The extended forecast suggests that monsoon will arrive in Kerala around June 1, its normal onset date, said M Rajeevan, the secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will issue an official monsoon forecast on May 15, he said.

