Delhi witnesses coldest October night in 26 years, temperature recorded 12.5 degrees celsius on Thursday

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday registered a sharp drop in minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees celsius making it the coldest night for October in the last 26 years. Also, this is three notches below the normal recorded temperature for Delhi.

The coldest October night was recorded at 12.3 degree celsius on October 31, 1994 though the all-time lowest temperature for the month of October in Delhi has been recorded at 9.4 degree celsius on October 31, 1937.

The IMD has stated that there will be a gradual drop in mercury in the forthcoming days and the minimum temperature can go as low as 12 degree celsius in the next two days. It's also predicted that by the end of the first week of November, the temperature may drop to 10 degree celsius. The day temperature is likely to remain around 30 degree celsius for the next week.

The minimum temperature has mostly remained below 20 degree celsius this October. The minimum was recorded below 17 degree celsius since October 16. The average minimum temperature recorded in the last 10 years in the month of October was usually 18-20 degree celsius. While the average maximum temperature in the same month in the last one decade was largely above 32 degree celsius.

The Met department has also predicted that for the next five days the Delhi sky will mostly remain clear during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR's air quality has been recorded in the 'very poor' category for Friday morning, while a government forecasting agency said some improvement is likely due to favourable wind speed.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 380 at 9:30 am, on Thursday, the city's air quality index (AQI) touched 'severe' levels for a brief period before slipping back into the 'very poor' category. The AQI was 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday, 353 on Monday, and 349 on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitoring agency, SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was 36 percent on Thursday -- the maximum so far this season.

An AQI between 0and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.