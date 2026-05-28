Delhi witnesses weather change: Sudden rain lashes national capital, downpour brings respite from heat | Watch visuals

Delhi weather today: Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening. This sudden weather change brought much-awaited relief to Delhi from the intense heat and heatwave conditions that have persisted over the past few days.

Watch visuals from IGI airport:

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses a sudden change in the weather as rain lashes parts of the national capital.



Visuals from outside Terminal 3 of IGI airport. pic.twitter.com/dLV2nGTQY4 May 28, 2026

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Watch visuals from RK Puram:

#WATCH | Delhi witnesses a sudden change in the weather as rain lashes parts of the national capital.



Visuals from the RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/s6vsvvUIt3 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026

(this is a developing story)