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NewsIndiaDelhi witnesses weather change: Sudden rain lashes national capital, downpour brings respite from heat | Watch visuals
DELHI RAIN ALERT TODAY

Delhi witnesses weather change: Sudden rain lashes national capital, downpour brings respite from heat | Watch visuals

Delhi weather today: Delhi witnessed a sudden change in the weather as rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday evening.   

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi witnesses weather change: Sudden rain lashes national capital, downpour brings respite from heat | Watch visualsCredit: File Photo/ANI

Delhi weather today: Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening. This sudden weather change brought much-awaited relief to Delhi from the intense heat and heatwave conditions that have persisted over the past few days. 

Watch visuals from IGI airport: 

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