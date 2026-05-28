Delhi witnesses weather change: Sudden rain lashes national capital, downpour brings respite from heat | Watch visuals
Delhi weather today: Delhi witnessed a sudden change in the weather as rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday evening.
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Delhi weather today: Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening. This sudden weather change brought much-awaited relief to Delhi from the intense heat and heatwave conditions that have persisted over the past few days.
Watch visuals from IGI airport:
#WATCH | Delhi witnesses a sudden change in the weather as rain lashes parts of the national capital.
Visuals from outside Terminal 3 of IGI airport. pic.twitter.com/dLV2nGTQY4— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026
Watch visuals from RK Puram:
#WATCH | Delhi witnesses a sudden change in the weather as rain lashes parts of the national capital.
Visuals from the RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/s6vsvvUIt3 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026
(this is a developing story)
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