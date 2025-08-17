'Delhi Witnessing Development Revolution': PM Modi Inaugurates Two National Highway Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two major National Highway projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). During his address after the inauguration ceremony, the PM said that the national capital is witnessing a development revolution and also highlighted that the new highways will increase the convenience of the people living in Delhi-NCR.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "This month of August is coloured in the colours of freedom and revolution. In the midst of this festival of freedom, today, the country's capital, Delhi, is witnessing a development revolution."

"A little while ago, Delhi got the connectivity of Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road. This will increase the convenience of the people of the entire NCR of Delhi, Gurugram. This will ease transportation for people to reach their offices and factories. It will save everyone's time," he added.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari felicitated PM Modi at the inauguration ceremony.

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi received a grand welcome from supporters, hundreds of people gathered as his convoy headed to the stage for the inauguration.

Dwarka Expressway and UER-II

The projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the UER-II, have been developed under the government's comprehensive plan to decongest the national capital, with the objective of greatly improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic.

The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,360 crore. The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, the DMRC Blue Line and Orange Line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster bus depot.

This section comprises:

- Package I: 5.9 km from the Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21.

- Package II: 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II.

As per ANI, the 19 km long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was earlier inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March 2024.

Alipur to Dichaon Kalan Stretch

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of UER-II along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of Rs. around 5,580 crores. It will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.

