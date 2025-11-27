Delhi Woman Alleges Cab Assault, Claims Police Helpline Didn’t Respond

New Delhi: A Delhi NGO founder was allegedly harassed and assaulted by her Uber driver on Sunday during a ride from Vasant Vihar to a clinic in Sarvodaya Enclave. For this incident she recounted the incident on social media and wrote to the Delhi Police commissioner. Uber confirmed on Tuesday that the driver has been taken off its platform.

Bharati Chaturvedi, founder of the environmental NGO Chintan, said the trouble began when her Uber ride stopped at an incorrect pin near Essex Farms. She asked the driver to continue toward her actual destination, and though he initially agreed, he “suddenly grew agitated,” she alleged.

In her social media post, Chaturvedi wrote: “Dear women of Delhi, I took an Uber. The pin stopped near Essex Farms. The driver started yelling and became irritated when I asked him to go straight and take a U-turn instead of turning off in another direction.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dear women of Delhi



I took an @Uber_India from Vasant Vihar to sarvodaya enclave to the doc. The pin stopped near Essex farms, driver agreed to drop me minus pin. But began getting irritated and yelling and suddenly turned while i asked him to go straight for a u turn.



Asked… Bharati Chaturvedi (@Bharati09) November 26, 2025

When she told him to stop the car, the driver allegedly refused and instead began speeding, insisting he would only drop her at the pinned location. Chaturvedi said she repeatedly tried to guide him, telling him she would direct the turns, but he “accelerated without warning and overshot the turn.”

She added that the vehicle continued toward Malviya Nagar, close to the DCP’s office. Even when she questioned the route, the driver allegedly kept repeating that he would only stop at the location marked on the app, ignoring her repeated requests to halt the cab.

Concerning for her own safety, Chaturvedi said she tried to open the cab door—something she recalled being advised in a women’s safety session, where participants were told to check the lock and open the door to force a driver to slow down if they feel threatened.

“But instead of stopping, he turned around, grabbed my arm and twisted it with a lot of force,” she alleged.

Chaturvedi also claimed that her attempts to reach the police went nowhere. Dialling 100 allegedly yielded no response, while the PCR line was “not available” when she tried calling.

“Uber’s safety team told me to call 100. Delhi Police, how are women supposed to reach you in an emergency?” she wrote on social media, tagging the force.

She further said that even a passing police patrol van did not stop. “I was standing in the middle of the road, clearly waving for help. The van slowed down but then turned inside the DCP office premises,”