/Viral video: Delhi Police officer offers her own lunch to student protester at Connaught Place

The incident took place when Ayu and others were protesting against the revision of electoral rolls. He walked up to the police barricade and began chatting with the duty officers. When asked whether he had eaten that day, another policewoman from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, spontaneously offered her a packed lunch, saying, "Give them my share." I don't feel like eating today." Pleased with the gesture, Ayu took out his camera and said, "Look friends, the police also share food with you, not just batons."