/Viral video: Delhi Police officer offers her own lunch to student protester at Connaught Place

It is indeed quite rare when an act of humanity comes into the limelight during political protests. However, on October 11, the act of Delhi Police offering her own lunch to a student protester who was taking part in political demonstrations at Connaught Place went viral via an Instagram video uploaded by the protester Ayu @ayuon28.
The incident took place when Ayu and others were protesting against the revision of electoral rolls. He walked up to the police barricade and began chatting with the duty officers. When asked whether he had eaten that day, another policewoman from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, spontaneously offered her a packed lunch, saying, "Give them my share." I don't feel like eating today." Pleased with the gesture, Ayu took out his camera and said, "Look friends, the police also share food with you, not just batons."
The above-mentioned video took place during the demonstration calls of various student organizations for the protest against the SIR process that was taking place across the Connaught Place in Central Delhi. While the security measures were in place for preventing the protesters from entering the sensitive zones, the video provided a heartwarming, humanizing perspective on on-ground law enforcement interactions during political rallies.
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