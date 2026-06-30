/Delhi woman films sexual harassment ordeal in moving car, accused arrested after FIR

A 24-year-old woman in East Delhi has accused a man known to her of sexually harassing her inside a moving car, in an incident that has since led to his arrest after she captured the entire episode on her mobile phone. The complaint, filed with Mandawali police, states that the accused had invited the woman out under the pretext of getting momos together. Midway through the outing, he suggested a stop for CNG before steering the vehicle towards an isolated stretch of road, away from the bustle of the city.