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  • /Delhi woman films sexual harassment ordeal in moving car, accused arrested after FIR

Delhi woman films sexual harassment ordeal in moving car, accused arrested after FIR

The complaint, filed with Mandawali police, states that the accused had invited the woman out under the pretext of getting momos together. Midway through the outing, he suggested a stop for CNG before steering the vehicle towards an isolated stretch of road, away from the bustle of the city.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Delhi woman films sexual harassment ordeal in moving car, accused arrested after FIR
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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