/Delhi woman films sexual harassment ordeal in moving car, accused arrested after FIR

A 24-year-old woman in East Delhi has accused a man known to her of sexually harassing her inside a moving car, in an incident that has since led to his arrest after she captured the entire episode on her mobile phone. The complaint, filed with Mandawali police, states that the accused had invited the woman out under the pretext of getting momos together. Midway through the outing, he suggested a stop for CNG before steering the vehicle towards an isolated stretch of road, away from the bustle of the city.
It was there, the woman alleges, that the man's behaviour turned threatening. He began making obscene remarks, pressed her to have sex with him, and touched her inappropriately, all while refusing to let her leave the car. Rather than freezing under the pressure, she had the presence of mind to start recording on her phone, capturing footage that would later become central to the case against him.
The video, since reported on by NDTV, shows the woman pleading with the accused to stop and let her go. At one particularly tense moment, amid a barrage of obscenities and crude remarks from the man, she is heard warning him: "If you even touch me, I'll jump in front of a vehicle and end my life."
Armed with this evidence, she approached the police, who registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He has since been apprehended, and police say further investigation into the matter is ongoing.
The case bears an unsettling resemblance to an incident from Pune just a month earlier, where a female lawyer was sexually assaulted in a moving car, prompting the arrest of three suspects. Coming so soon after that case, this latest incident from the capital has reignited concern over women's safety in private vehicles.
What stands out, though, is the woman's quick thinking under extreme duress, turning her phone into both a shield and a witness, and ensuring that her ordeal did not go unrecorded or unpunished.
In a separate development in the capital, the Delhi High Court on 29 June cancelled the bail granted to a 57-year-old caretaker at a private school in west Delhi's Janakpuri, who stands accused of raping a three-year-old girl on the school premises. He has been directed to surrender by 1 July.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual harassment or assault, support and guidance are available through local women's helplines and police support cells.
(With IANS inputs)
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