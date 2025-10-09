Delhi Woman Pours Boiling Oil And Chilli Powder On Sleeping Husband; Man Critical In ICU

A 28-year-old man from Delhi was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on October 3, with serious burn injuries after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil and red chilli powder on him while he was asleep at their home in Madangir. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

According to the FIR filed at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, the victim, identified as Dinesh, worked at a pharmaceutical company. Around 3 am, while he was sleeping in his room with his wife and eight-year-old daughter, his wife allegedly poured hot oil on his body and face. She then reportedly sprinkled red chilli powder on his burns, causing him extreme pain.

Dinesh told police that he returned home late after work on Wednesday, had dinner, and went to bed. He woke up suddenly when he felt a severe burning sensation. “I saw my wife standing beside me, pouring oil on my torso and face. When I shouted, she said she would pour more oil if I made noise,” he stated in his complaint.

Hearing his cries, neighbours and the landlord’s family, who lived downstairs, rushed to help. Anjali, the landlord’s daughter, said her father ran upstairs when he heard the screams, but the door was locked from inside.

She added that when her father tried to help, the woman claimed she was taking her husband to the hospital but started walking in the opposite direction. “My father got suspicious, stopped her, and arranged an auto-rickshaw to take Dinesh to the hospital himself,” she said.

According to NDTV, Dinesh was first taken to a nearby hospital but was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries. Doctors said he has suffered deep burns on his chest, face, and arms and is currently admitted in the ICU in critical condition.

Police said the medical report described his injuries as “dangerous.” They added that the couple had been married for eight years and often fought. Two years ago, the wife had filed a complaint at the Crime Against Women Cell, but the issue was later settled through a mutual agreement.

A case has been registered against the woman under sections 118, 124, and 326 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing grievous hurt by dangerous means. No arrest has been made so far.