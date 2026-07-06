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Delhi woman’s mysterious death: Husband arrested following dowry harassment allegations

Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured on the ground outside the B-Block of the NDMC residential complex on Saturday evening. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
Delhi woman’s mysterious death: Husband arrested following dowry harassment allegations
Image Credit: IANS

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