/Delhi woman’s mysterious death: Husband arrested following dowry harassment allegations

The Delhi Police have reportedly arrested the husband of the 28-year-old woman who died under mysterious circumstances in the national capital. The newlywed woman, Akriti, died under suspicious circumstances on Saturday evening after allegedly falling from the third floor of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) residential flats at Palika Kunj in the Lodhi Colony area. Following the incident, police arrested her husband, Arastu Sikka, after the girl’s family alleged dowry harassment.
Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured on the ground outside the B-Block of the NDMC residential complex on Saturday evening. She was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she was declared brought dead by the medical staff. Akriti, who worked as a sales executive at a private company in Chhatarpur, had been married to Sikka since April 24, 2026.
Authorities have initiated legal proceedings under Section 196 of the BNSS and have notified the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to conduct an inquest into the death. South District DCP Anand Mittal confirmed that police are currently investigating the matter from all angles to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall.
The victim’s family has vehemently rejected the possibility of suicide, alleging that Akriti was murdered by her husband and in-laws. Her relatives claim that Akriti, being a responsible and mentally resilient individual, would not have taken her own life.
According to the family, the couple’s ‘love-cum-arranged’ marriage had been marked by persistent harassment since the wedding, just over two months ago. Akriti’s younger brother alleged that she had been subjected to consistent physical and mental abuse regarding dowry demands. The family maintains that her death is not a tragic accident but a premeditated crime, and they are seeking strict legal action against the accused.
While the police have taken the husband into custody based on the initial complaints, investigators are continuing to gather evidence and record statements from witnesses to establish the timeline of the events leading up to the fall. The investigation remains active as authorities piece together the events that led to the tragedy.
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