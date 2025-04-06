Delhi: Woman Trafficked, Forced Into Prostitution Rescued From GB Road, Brothel 'Manager' Held

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch has rescued a 35-year-old woman who was allegedly trafficked and forced into prostitution at the GB Road red-light area here, an official said on Sunday.

The "manager" of the brothel was arrested on the spot, he said.

According to police, the woman, a native of West Bengal, was lured to Delhi about three months ago with the promise of a job, but was instead sold into the illegal trade.

She lost contact with her family after arriving in Delhi, but around 10 days ago, she managed to call her brother and inform him about her situation, a senior police officer said.

Her brother then approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) with help of an Non-governmental organization (NGO), he said.

"Based on a tip off, a police team launched a rescue operation and conducted a raid on April 5. She was rescued from a brothel at GB Road, and its manager was arrested on the spot," the officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman, who studied till Class 5 and comes from a poor family, had been divorced a year ago. She worked as a domestic help before being trafficked by a woman who promised her employment in Delhi, he added.

Legal proceedings have been initiated based on her statement and further investigation is underway, he said.