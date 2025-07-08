Advertisement
NewsIndia
DELHI

Delhi Women To Get 'Saheli Smart Cards' For Free Bus Travel: Here's How To Apply

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 10:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Women To Get 'Saheli Smart Cards' For Free Bus Travel: Here's How To Apply

The Delhi Government is preparing to launch the 'Saheli Smart Card' scheme for women and transgender individuals, likely to be rolled out by August 15. Under this scheme, Delhi residents aged 12 and above will be eligible for free travel on DTC and cluster buses.

The digital 'Saheli Smart Card' will be issued under the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, replacing the current pink tickets. It will require activation through the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS), a senior official said.

"EOI in papers for empanelment of banks for this purpose has been issued and hopefully it will be rolled out by 15th August," he further added.

