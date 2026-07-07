/Delhi women to get ‘Samridhi Yojana’ gift on Rakshabandhan? Is Rs 2,500 monthly aid coming soon?

In a move that could empower millions of women in Delhi, the Rekha Gupta government is reportedly planning to launch the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' this Raksha Bandhan. The scheme is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the transfer of funds into the accounts of beneficiaries. Under this scheme, eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2500. An online registration portal has already been set up for the scheme. It is estimated that around 20 to 22 lakh women in Delhi will benefit from this initiative.
The Delhi government has allocated a budget of Rs 5,110 crore for the scheme in the financial year 2026-27. The formal announcement of the scheme is likely to be made soon. This initiative aligns with the government's election manifesto, which promised financial assistance to women in the national capital.
If implemented, the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' will be a significant step towards women's financial independence and empowerment in Delhi. It is expected to uplift the socio-economic status of many women and provide them with more opportunities for a better life.
While the fulfilment of the election promise of delivering Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women was expected last year after the BJP came to power, it was pushed to 2026 due to various reasons, including the selection of the beneficiaries. The Delhi government allocated Rs 5,100 crore for the MSY in its 2025-26 Budget.
Some BJP leaders believed that if the Mahila Samridhi Yojana (MSY) money started reaching the bank accounts of Delhi women, the move could boost the BJP’s electoral chances in the Punjab Assembly elections in April-May. However, the AAP government recently implemented its promise of monthly financial aid after four years of delay, thus stripping the BJP of the opportunity.
Notably, the Delhi government has retained the free bus travel scheme for women and has implemented Pink Saheli NCMC Card for women passengers. By May 2026, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) achieved a milestone with the issuance of more than 10 lakh Pink Saheli National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) within 90 days of launch.
Launched on March 2, the Pink Saheli NCMC Card was introduced to provide women commuters in Delhi with a modern, digital, and hassle-free mode of free travel in DTC buses, said a statement. Built on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, the initiative reinforces the Delhi Government’s commitment, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, to accessible, technology-enabled, and commuter-friendly public transport.
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