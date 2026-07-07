/Delhi women to get ‘Samridhi Yojana’ gift on Rakshabandhan? Is Rs 2,500 monthly aid coming soon?

In a move that could empower millions of women in Delhi, the Rekha Gupta government is reportedly planning to launch the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' this Raksha Bandhan. The scheme is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the transfer of funds into the accounts of beneficiaries. Under this scheme, eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2500. An online registration portal has already been set up for the scheme. It is estimated that around 20 to 22 lakh women in Delhi will benefit from this initiative.