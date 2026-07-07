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  • /Delhi women to get ‘Samridhi Yojana’ gift on Rakshabandhan? Is Rs 2,500 monthly aid coming soon?

Delhi women to get ‘Samridhi Yojana’ gift on Rakshabandhan? Is Rs 2,500 monthly aid coming soon?

The Delhi government has allocated a budget of Rs 5,110 crore for the Mahila Samridhi scheme in the financial year 2026-27. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 06:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
Delhi women to get ‘Samridhi Yojana’ gift on Rakshabandhan? Is Rs 2,500 monthly aid coming soon?
Image Credit: IANS

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