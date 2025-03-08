‘Delhi Women Waiting By Their Phones For Rs 2500…’: Atishi Takes Jibe At Delhi Government

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi posted a video on the social media platform X on Saturday about Delhi women waiting for Rs 2,500 to be credited to their bank accounts for the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme.

During the Delhi Assembly election campaign, the scheme was one of the key promises made in the manifesto by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Earlier, the party's MP Manoj Tiwari also confirmed that the registration for the scheme would begin on March 8.

In the video on X, Atishi said, “During the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised Rs 2,500 to all the women by March 8. It has not yet been received.”

Posting an International Women's Day wish, the former Chief Minister of the national capital said Delhi women must be waiting for the money today. “All the women of Delhi are staring at their phones today, waiting for the message of the money being deposited in their bank accounts,” she said.

She added, “I hope PM Modi fulfills his promise, and it does not turn out to be just a jhumla (false claim).”

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="hi" dir="ltr">दिल्ली की सभी महिलाओं को अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की बधाई। <br><br>आज दिल्ली की सब महिलायें अपने फ़ोन को ताक कर इंतज़ार कर रही हैं कि ₹2500 बैंक में जमा होने का मैसेज उनके फ़ोन पर कब आयेगा। <a href="https://t.co/m7PYg5ciUn">pic.twitter.com/m7PYg5ciUn</a></p>— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) <a href="https://twitter.com/AtishiAAP/status/1898220543431622812?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 8, 2025</a></blockquote>

Now, the Delhi Cabinet has approved a Rs 5,100 crore allocation for implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme to provide Rs 2,500 each to women, said BJP chief JP Nadda.

(with PTI inputs)