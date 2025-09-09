Delhi: Yamuna Vihar Food Outlet AC Blast Sparks Panic, Five Injured

Yamun Vihar AC Blast: At least five people were injured when the compressor of an air-conditioner exploded at a food outlet in northeast Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar late Monday night, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Services, three fire tenders were dispatched to the site after an emergency call was received. The injured were immediately taken to GTB Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The blast occurred in the AC compressor on the ground floor of a food outlet in Yamuna Vihar.

Police said a probe has been launched to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Faridabad AC Blast

Three members of a family lost their lives after a fire broke out in their residence in the Greenfield area of Faridabad on Monday night. Preliminary reports suggest the blaze was triggered by a blast in the air-conditioner’s compression unit, which caused heavy smoke to engulf the building.

“We are their neighbours. We came to know that due to a blast in the AC’s compression, the smoke spread in the whole building. There were four people in the house. Three have died. Police are present at the spot,” a local resident, Shalini, told ANI.

Neighbours said four people were inside the house when the incident occurred. While three succumbed, the condition of the fourth occupant is not yet known.

Police and fire officials are investigating the exact cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.

This comes weeks after a massive blaze at Hansi Gate in Bhiwani, Haryana, on August 10. That fire, which reportedly began due to a short circuit, gutted several shops selling school bags and destroyed goods worth lakhs of rupees.