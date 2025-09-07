Delhi: Yamuna Water Level At Old Railway Bridge Falls | WATCH VISUALS

The water level of the Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge in north Delhi on Sunday continued to recede. At the same time, the national capital received some relief from incessant rainfall, with the Central Water Commission (CWC) recording a cumulative daily rain of 7.4 mm until 8:30 am from the previous day.

The water level has reportedly dropped to 205.47 metres at 3 pm, and the CWC is forecasting a further drop later in the evening. The flood prediction on Sunday afternoon stated that the river water level was expected to come down to 205.35 metres by 8 pm on Sunday.

Delhi: Yamuna’s water level dipped by 4–5 feet at Okhla Barrage. All gates remain open, releasing water out of Delhi pic.twitter.com/iCmqe7DsVY — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CM Rekha Reviews Situation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the flood situation as the Yamuna water level receded. The dip in water level came after several days of the river flowing over the 207-metre mark.

Additionally, the CM also announced an assistance of Rs. 5 crore for the calamity-hit victims in Punjab. She also reviewed the arrangements for sending trucks carrying flood relief for victims of the natural calamity in Punjab.

CM Gupta had also appealed to citizens not to pay heed to rumours and to remain calm.

Delhi: Rising water in Yamuna Khadar and Laxmi Nagar, has forced residents to move belongings to safer areas pic.twitter.com/x5rcpEcANE — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2025

Yamuna Floods In Delhi

The Yamuna floods in the national capital have affected more than 18,000 people, for whom the Delhi government has operationalised 38 relief camps, according to IANS, an official said on Friday.

The official added that nearly 5,000 people were evacuated on boats in the East District. Moreover, as part of the government's action and relief arrangements, NDRF teams have been deployed in the affected districts to evacuate people.

Also Check: Delhi On The Brink: Floodwaters Reach Chief Minister's Home, Secretariat As Yamuna Rages Uncontrolled | VIDEOS

Gujarat Weather - IMD Warning For Fishermen

Heavy rainfall across Gujarat in the past 24 hours has led to widespread showers. The 2025 monsoon in the state has been marked by early surges, uneven distribution, and strong revival phases.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea between September 7 and 10, citing rough weather conditions. Of the 206 reservoirs across the state, 123 are on high alert, 20 are on alert, and 14 are on warning levels.

(with IANS inputs)