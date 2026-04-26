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NewsIndiaBreaking | Delhi-Zurich SWISS flight faces engine problem during takeoff, 6 passengers injured
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Breaking | Delhi-Zurich SWISS flight faces engine problem during takeoff, 6 passengers injured

The aircraft was accelerating on runway 28 at around 1.08 am when the issue with one of the engines occurred. Passengers and crew were evacuated using emergency slides, IANS reported. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Breaking | Delhi-Zurich SWISS flight faces engine problem during takeoff, 6 passengers injuredRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS/swiss.com)

A SWISS flight bound for Zurich from Delhi was forced to abort its takeoff attempt at Indira Gandhi International Airport early Sunday after smoke was seen coming from the aircraft’s left-side wheel. The incident left six people injured, who were later taken for medical treatment.

“Six passengers currently receiving medical attention, crew unharmed. All passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft via the emergency slides. Six passengers are currently undergoing medical evaluation. For a small number of individuals who were unable to use the slides, stairs were provided,” IANS quoted the airline as saying.

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The incident occurred at 1.08 am when the aircraft was accelerating on runway 28 and an issue with one of the engines was detected.

Following the emergency, passengers and crew were evacuated using emergency slides.

At the time of the incident, the Airbus A330, operating as flight LX147, had 232 passengers, including four infants, along with crew members on board.

“We are aware of an incident involving flight LX147 in Delhi. The aircraft involved is an Airbus A330 (HB-JHK). SWISS has established a task force. There were 228 passengers and 4 infants on board. Shortly after takeoff, just after 1 am local time in India, an issue occurred with one of the engines,” SWISS said in a statement.

(This is a developing story.)

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