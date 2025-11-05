Delhi's Air Pollution: As air quality in Delhi entered the severe category once again, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, shared insights on how China has worked to reduce air pollution over the past decade. Highlighting measures that contributed to cleaner air in several major Chinese cities, the spokesperson explained that China’s progress resulted from a long-term, coordinated policy approach.

According to Yu Jing, China focused on multiple parallel steps to bring pollution under control. One of the key measures was to close small and inefficient coal-powered boilers, which were significant contributors to urban smog. In addition, several highly polluting industrial plants were either relocated away from city centers or permanently shut down to reduce emissions in densely populated areas.

China also introduced stricter emission standards for both heavy industries and vehicles, tightening regulatory requirements to limit pollutants released into the air. Alongside this, the country expanded renewable energy capacity, including the construction of large wind, solar, and hydropower facilities, which reduced reliance on high-emission fuels.

To ensure transparency and enforcement, Yu Jing emphasized that China invested in satellite-based monitoring, real-time air quality reporting systems, and strict regulatory oversight. Non-compliance and falsification of environmental data were met with legal penalties, reinforcing accountability for both industries and local authorities.

The remarks came at a time when Delhi and surrounding regions are experiencing recurring air pollution challenges linked to seasonal weather patterns, vehicular emissions, construction dust, and agricultural stubble burning. Officials and experts in India continue to explore both regulatory and technological approaches to address the issue.

Yu Jing’s comments suggested that long-term planning, strict enforcement, and a shift toward cleaner energy sources were central to China’s air quality improvements, offering a perspective on policy measures that contributed to measurable changes over time.