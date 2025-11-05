Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980454https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhis-air-pollution-china-shares-tips-how-it-improved-air-quality-in-its-cities-2980454.html
NewsIndia
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Delhi's Air Pollution: China Shares Tips How It Improved Air Quality In Its Cities

Delhi Air Pollution: According to Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, China focused on multiple parallel steps to bring pollution under control. One of the key measures was to close small and inefficient coal-powered boilers, which were significant contributors to urban smog.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 05:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi's Air Pollution: China Shares Tips How It Improved Air Quality In Its CitiesImage: X

Delhi's Air Pollution: As air quality in Delhi entered the severe category once again, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, shared insights on how China has worked to reduce air pollution over the past decade. Highlighting measures that contributed to cleaner air in several major Chinese cities, the spokesperson explained that China’s progress resulted from a long-term, coordinated policy approach.

According to Yu Jing, China focused on multiple parallel steps to bring pollution under control. One of the key measures was to close small and inefficient coal-powered boilers, which were significant contributors to urban smog. In addition, several highly polluting industrial plants were either relocated away from city centers or permanently shut down to reduce emissions in densely populated areas.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

China also introduced stricter emission standards for both heavy industries and vehicles, tightening regulatory requirements to limit pollutants released into the air. Alongside this, the country expanded renewable energy capacity, including the construction of large wind, solar, and hydropower facilities, which reduced reliance on high-emission fuels.

To ensure transparency and enforcement, Yu Jing emphasized that China invested in satellite-based monitoring, real-time air quality reporting systems, and strict regulatory oversight. Non-compliance and falsification of environmental data were met with legal penalties, reinforcing accountability for both industries and local authorities.

The remarks came at a time when Delhi and surrounding regions are experiencing recurring air pollution challenges linked to seasonal weather patterns, vehicular emissions, construction dust, and agricultural stubble burning. Officials and experts in India continue to explore both regulatory and technological approaches to address the issue.

Yu Jing’s comments suggested that long-term planning, strict enforcement, and a shift toward cleaner energy sources were central to China’s air quality improvements, offering a perspective on policy measures that contributed to measurable changes over time.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
TTP Warns Of Strikes On Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi - Is a New War Brewing?
Madhya Pradesh
MP’s Bold Move: Animals Damaging Crops Relocated By Forest Dept
Pakistan
Pakistani Forces Kill Two More Civilians In Balochistan
Afganistan
Taliban Says 16,242 Afghan Refugees Forcibly Deported From Iran, Pak
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Key Constituencies, Candidates In Fray- DEETS
Tamil Nadu
103 Gold Coins Found Beneath Centuries-Old Temple Near Tamil Nadu's Javaddu
Bihar Election 2025
'10% Control The Army': Rahul Gandhi's Caste Claim Sparks Row; BJP Hits Back
Delhi air pollution
China Offers To Help India Fight Delhi’s Air Pollution As Levels Turn Severe
Jammu and Kashmir
Film Shooting Resumes In Kashmir Six Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack
S. Jaishankar
India, Israel Ink Deal To Share Advanced Defence, AI & Cyber Security Tech