Delhi's air quality continues to remain 'very poor', likely to deteriorate further

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality on Tuesday (December 14, 2021) morning continued to remain in the 'very poor' category due to low wind speed and temperatures.

According to the authorities, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital is likely to deteriorate further.



According to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Delhi's overall AQI was at 328 at 7 AM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR on Monday had said that moderate wind speed and partly cloudy conditions are likely to keep air quality within the "lower" end of the "very poor" for the next two days.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the ban on construction and the entry of trucks, barring CNG, e-trucks and those engaged in essential services, will continue till further orders in view of a forecast about further deterioration of air quality in the national capital.

The government will review the construction ban on December 16, Rai told reporters after a meeting with officials of the departments concerned.

Delhi में लगातार सुधर रहा है Pollution का स्तर! इसके मद्देनजर दिल्ली सरकार ने School, College, Construction Work, Trucks, Essential Services, etc को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण बैठक की। देखिए इस बैठक में क्या निर्णय लिया गया - @AapKaGopalRai pic.twitter.com/t4T8V7xgFm — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) December 13, 2021

The minister said the education department has sent a proposal to the environment department, seeking immediate reopening of schools and coaching centres for students of Class 6 and above, and in colleges.

For children of Class 5 and below, the education department has suggested reopening schools from December 20, he said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV